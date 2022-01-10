Samantha Lockwood is currently in India but is making noise over Salman Khan. Yes, you heard that right! The American actress attended Bhaijaan’s 56th birthday bash and that ended up fuelling dating rumours. She is not only quashing the same but also questioning why nobody is talking about her and Hrithik Roshan. Scroll below for all the details!

It was last month when Samantha shared pictures with Hrithik Roshan during her Mumbai visit. The duo could be seen looking super cool in casual as they posed for the cameras. However, the pictures didn’t create much noise in showbiz.

Salman Khan recently celebrated this 56th birthday in Panvel. Many of his friends including Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza amongst others were also a part of the celebrations. But eyebrows were raised with Samantha Lockwood’s presence in it. Just not that, the actress was also seen accompanying the Dabangg actor and Shilpa Shetty during a social event in Jaipur.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Lockwood has broken her silence on relationship rumours with Salman Khan. She said, “I think people talk a lot. I think people can say a lot about nothing. I met Salman and he’s a very nice guy, that’s all there is to say about that. So I don’t know where people get that idea from. I mean I met him, I met Hrithik, nobody says anything about me and Hrithik. So I don’t know where this news comes from but obviously, it gets spun out of proportion.”

Talking about Salman Khan’s birthday party, Samantha added, “For me, everybody was just another person because I don’t know anybody truly. I just knew Salman, I had met him a couple of times before that so really, to me, he was the only celebrity that I knew. Then I started meeting some of the other people and came to learn that they were actors or actresses or directors or producers and so on and so forth. So for me, it was a party with lovely people and then I came to learn who everybody was by being at the party. It was a lovely experience, everybody was just super nice and had nice conversations, a very elegant evening.”

Well, let’s hope the dating rumours between Salman Khan and Samantha Lockwood will now end!

