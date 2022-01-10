The Greek god Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 48th birthday today and fans along with his industry colleagues can’t stop showering love on the actor. Meanwhile, the handsome hunk who has tons of fans across the globe but did you know, Hollywood beauty Kristen Stewart is also a huge admirer of the Krrish star. Scroll below to know more.

Back in 2012, Kristen was the rising star after working on the Twilight franchise, and during a media conversation, the actress expressed her desire to work with the Kaabil actor and went on to shower love on the actor.

While promoting, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2, Kristen Stewart told PTI, “If someone offers me a good script, I would love to work in a Bollywood film. I would love to work with Hrithik Roshan. He is such a wonderful actor and so good-looking.”

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart’s further comment grabbed attention when she said, “In fact, if I have a boy, I would want him to look like Hrithik Roshan, but with Rob’s (her then real-life boyfriend and on-screen husband, Robert Pattinson) eyes.”

When her statement went viral and NDTV asked Hrithik to comment on the same, the superstar shared, “It was a stressful day when I read this compliment, and it kind of brightened my mood and day, it was a very warm way to compliment someone. I felt a lot of warmth.”

Talking about their possible collaboration, Hrithik Roshan responded, “No, I haven’t met her and there were talks of some projects in the past but nothing official yet.”

Back in the day, there were rumours about Hrithik and Kristen Stewart coming together for Shekhar Kapur’s Paani, later Sushant Singh Rajput was also involved with the film, however, the project never saw the day of light and it was ultimately shelved.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s first look as Vedha from Vikram Vedha remake was launched earlier today. The original Tamil blockbuster starred R Madhavan & Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake also features Saif Ali Khan and the film will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

