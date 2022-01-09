Kamaal R Khan has yet another opinion that he wants to share with the world. This time it isn’t about Salman Khan, but he’s targeting other male actors. Starting from Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn to John Abraham, KRK has issues with the ‘arrogance’ of these stars towards the audience. Scroll below for all the details!

In a video shared by the self-proclaimed critic, he’s targeting the unsuccessful movies of Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, John Abraham and Ayushmann Khurrana. Kamaal states that Fan, Shivaay, 83, Satyameva Jayate 2 and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui are all flop movies but these stars refuse to accept it. Instead, they claim that these are ‘masterpieces’ that the viewers failed to understand.

KRK could be heard saying, “Jo ye Bollywood wale hai, ye khud ko genius maante hai. Aap film khudke liye toh nahi banate ho. Aap ye films ghar me banake apne family members ko dikhane ke liye toh nahi banate ho? (These Bollywood stars think of themselves as geniuses. They don’t make these films for themselves. Neither do you create these films to show it to their family members.)”

KRK continues, “You make these films for the public and if they don’t like it that means your films aren’t good. Fir ye kis baat ka arrogance hai? Kya wahiyat harkat hai? That public didn’t understand the film but yours is a masterpiece.”

Just not that, Kamaal stooped down further as he added, “Jab aapki film public ko pasand nahi ayi, toh aap sabse bade bewakoof hai. Yahi arrogance hai jiski wajah Bollywood 95% films flop banata hai.”

We wonder if Shah Rukh Khan or any of the above-mentioned stars will bother to react to KRK and his opinion!

