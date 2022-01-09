Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has a masterpiece in the making. Yes, we’re talking about Laal Singh Chaddha which stars Kaarena Kapoor Khan as the female lead. Most by now know that the film is an official remake of Forrest Gump, led by Tom Hanks. Before the big release, is the team planning to take their biggie to the US for a special screening? Scroll below for some exciting details.

Tom Hanks starrer released in 1994, and was a classic that earned respect from critics, as well as, the audiences. Forrest Gump was a massive success at the box office and turned out to be the top-grossing film in America that year.

Now, as per recent reports, Aamir Khan has decided to take Laal Singh Chaddha all the way to the US. He wants to show the film to Tom Hanks first and know his opinion on the same. Owing to the same, a special screening is being planned.

A source close to India Today revealed the same as, “Aamir Khan is planning to keep a special screening for Tom Hanks closer to Laal Singh Chaddha’s release. There is a buzz that closer to the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir would hold the screening for Tom Hanks in the US (United States) or travel there to personally show him the film. It is because he wants Tom Hanks to watch Laal Singh Chaddha and share his thoughts.”

Meanwhile, the Aamir Khan starrer also features Naga Chaitanya in a leading role. It’s going to be the best of Bollywood and South worlds and fans cannot wait for it.

After being pushed multiple times amid the pandemic, Laal Singh Chaddha is finally set to witness its theatrical release on April 14, 2022.

