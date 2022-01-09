Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan is a treat to our eyes and that’s just undoubted. Well, the actor is going to turn 48 this year as his birthday is just one day away. During his birthday, the War actor usually comes out of his building and greets his fans.

However, it now looks like this year the fans would not be getting a glimpse of their favourite star during his big day. Below is everything you need to know!

According to the latest report by Bollywood Life, Hrithik Roshan who will be turning 48 tomorrow (10th January), won’t be coming out of his building to meet and celebrate his birthday with his fans due to an increase in covid cases.

A source close to the actor informed the publication that, “Hrithik Roshan will not be celebrating his birthday this year. There is a high rise in Covid and the state is already in partial lockdown and so the actor has no plans to celebrate.”

It is also to be noted that the Krrish actor’s entire building is quarantined. The reason for it is because his friendly neighbour and Bollywood’s famous producer Nadiadwala’s family members have tested positive for COVID 19.

Well, the actor is indeed being a responsible citizen by not celebrating his birthday in a grand way this year. However, our heart goes out to all his fans who would be missing him!

Meanwhile, it was recently reported by Peeping Moon that the actor is all set to once again team up with Bollywood’s famous filmmaker Karan Johar for his first-ever big-budget action film. It is said that the production of the action film is already begun. Well, if the reports are true then, after collaborating in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gam with Karan, Hritik will be joining hands with the filmmaker after a huge gap of 21 years.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s War. The actor is now gearing up for his next project, Vikram Vedha which will also star Saif Ali Khan.

