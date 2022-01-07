Action stars of Bollywood Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have been raking up big bucks on the box office with their respective franchises. Now a recent report reveals that both stars are joining hands for a film for the first time and it is said to be the costliest to date. Scroll down to know more.

Reportedly, the film is touted to be a big-budget action-comedy and it will go on floors by late 2022, early 2023 depending on the Covid-19 scenario. It is also worth pointing out at this point in time, it is planned as a massive festive release in the second half of 2023.

As per Pinkvilla report, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer action comedy is tentatively titled Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and it is set to be among the costliest Bollywood films with an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore. The film will be helmed by none other than Ali Abbas Zafar.

The report quoted a source as saying, “Ali Abbas Zafar has been wanting to make a 2-hero film for a while now, and he got supremely excited on getting this chance of directing two big action stars from different generations. On wrapping up Bloody Daddy with Shahid Kapoor, he will commence work on the pre-production of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. He has a certain vision, and is planning to present both Akshay and Tiger in the most heroic possible way.”

Moreover, approximately 60 per cent of the film’s budget has gone into actor fees and over Rs, 100 crores will be invested in mounting the film on a lavish scale. However, the report clarifies that the film is not a remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which was released in 1998. “It’s more on the lines of Bad Boys than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” the source informed.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer will be bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani’s production company Pooja Entertainment. The makers will make the official announcement on Republic Day 2022.

Initially, the makers were intended to remake Burning Train with Akshay and Sidharth Malhotra and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan remake with Akshay and Varun Dhawan. However, they later settled down for action-comedy with Akshay and Tiger after the former has gone ahead with the title Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

