Irrfan Khan was a gem that Bollywood was blessed with. The actor has given us many unforgettable classics including Angrezi Medium, Maqbool, Lunchbox amongst others. He passed away in April 2020 and left the entire country grieving. Now, wife Sutapa is revealing details of their last moments together.

Today marks the 55th birth anniversary of the late legend. Fans across the world have been remembering him with his best quotes, dialogues and moments. Wife Sutapa Sikdar has now revealed how she sang old songs to the actor during his last moments.

Last year, Sutapa Sikdar in an emotional post had revealed how she along with her friends sang favourite songs of Irrfan Khan a night before his demise. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the wife has now revealed that Khan was unconscious at that time. But he had tears rolling down his cheeks at that time.

Asked about the songs that they sang, Sutapa Sikdar revealed, “Jhoola kinne dala re, amraiya, jhoole mora saiyaan, loon main baliyaan… from Umrao Jaan, Lag jaa gale ke phir yeh haseen raat ho na ho (Woh Kaun Thi?), the ghazal Aaj jaane ki zid na karo… and some Rabindra sangeet. He was unconscious but he had tears rolling down.”

It was back in March 2018 that Irrfan Khan revealed he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour. He then moved to UK for his treatment and returned to the country a year later.

Later in April, he was hospitalized in Mumbai for treatment of a colon infection. A day after, on 29th April, we lost the legendary star but he’ll remain in our hearts forever!

