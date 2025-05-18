Hera Pheri 3 has been in the news and in the making for exactly a decade. The film has undergone several changes ever since the news of the threequel broke. Recently, the film was back on track with the OG Raju-Shyam and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte – Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal reprising the roles.

Fans were yet again disappointed after Paresh Rawal walked out of the film. Earlier, there were rumors that the actor made the decision after a creative fallout. However, he clearly hinted that these creative differences were not with the director, Priyadarshan.

When Koimoi reached out to the actor’s team to clarify and dive deep into the issue, the actor responded, “It’s no bother, but whatever I wanted to convey is stated in my tweet, and as of now, nothing more to add. Thanks.” Paresh Rawal, in his tweet, said, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director.”

Interestingly, apart from Paresh Rawal, there are six more actors who were stuck in the loop of the comedy threequel. One moment they were a part of the franchise, and the other moment they weren’t! Check out the list.

Abhishek Bachchan & John Abraham

When the threequel was officially announced in 2015, the makers retained only Paresh Rawal while Suniel Shetty & Akshay Kumar were replaced by the Dostana duo Abhishek Bachchan & John Abraham. In fact, even the posters were made but the film did not progress any inch further!

Irrfan Khan

Late filmmaker Neeraj Vora, who was helming Hera Pheri 3 at that point in many of his interviews, confirmed that he is writing a part especially for Sir Irrfan. He was supposed to play a villain who is good! In an interview with India.com in 2015, the filmmaker confirmed, “We want Irrfan as a villain in a positive role. Now that’s the madness we would add to the story. I am hoping it works out with him because it will be like a cherry on the cake.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)

Kay Kay Menon

Things with Irrfan did not materialize, and the buzz was about Kay Kay Menon replacing him. Neeraj Vora, sharing the update with IANS as quoted by Indian Express in 2015, said, “We can’t call it a replacement as we were keen to cast Irrfan, but he was busy and his dates did not match. So, we approached Kay Kay Menon for the same.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trushala Nayak (@trushala_nayak)

Akshay Kumar

The project was lost for years, and buzz died only to be revived post-pandemic. Obviously, the initial cast was yet again approached, and Akshay Kumar refused the film due to creative differences. In a media interaction, he confirmed that the film was offered to him, but he did not like the story and had to let it go!

Kartik Aryan

After Kartik Aaryan delivered a hit replacing Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he was approached for Hera Pheri 3 as well. Paresh Rawal in an interview confirmed, that he was not playing Raju but another character and it was a well developed script but even that could not take off!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

The Trio Was Back

Finally, it was confirmed in 2024 that the OG Hera Pheri trio is back with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal. Things got exciting when even Priyadarshan was back as the director, but now that Paresh Rawal has walked out, the future of this franchise is very dicey!

For trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “No Paresh Rawal, No Hera Pheri” Trends On X, Netizens Call Akshay Kumar & Priyadarshan Film A “Flop” Already!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News