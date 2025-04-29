On the occasion of Irrfan Khan’s death anniversary, we remember him fondly and give you the top five highest-rated movies starring the phenomenal actor (as per IMDb ratings) and where to watch them on OTT platforms.

Few actors have left as deep and lasting an impact on cinema as Irrfan Khan. With his effortless performances and expressive eyes, he won hearts across the cinematic world. As we celebrate his remarkable legacy on his death anniversary, here’s a look at five of his highest-rated movies to stream on OTT today. Each film is a testament to Irrfan’s rare ability to make every role unforgettable.

We have collated a list of the brilliant actor’s top five highest-rated movies as per their IMDb scores, and where you can watch these films on streaming platforms. We have considered only those feature films in which Irrfan Khan played the lead role or at least had a significant role, and that are available on OTT platforms.

1. Paan Singh Tomar

Year of release – 2012

– 2012 Streaming Platform – Netflix

– Netflix IMDb Rating – 8.2/10

Plot: Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the biographical sports drama follows the story of how an Indian Army soldier, Paan Singh Tomar (played by Irrfan Khan), went on to become a seven-time national steeplechase (obstacle race) champion. How circumstances forced him to become a dreaded dacoit forms the film’s basic storyline. The movie also features Mahie Gill, Vipin Sharma, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in supporting roles.

2. Talvar

Year of release – 2015

– 2015 Streaming Platform – Jio Hotstar

– Jio Hotstar IMDb Rating – 8.1/10

Plot: Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the hard-hitting crime thriller revolves around the perplexing double murder case of a young girl and her family’s domestic help. Following an initial probe by the local police, a seasoned cop (played by Irrfan Khan) is called to investigate the sensitive case where the parents were the prime suspects. But his investigation reveals new truths and facts about the case. Will he be able to solve it? The film also features Konkona Sen Sharma, Neeraj Kabi, and Sohum Shah in pivotal roles.

3. Maqbool

Year of release – 2003

– 2003 Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

– Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar IMDb Rating – 8/10

Plot: An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth and set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld, this Vishal Bhardwaj crime drama follows the tragic story of the titular character Maqbool (played by Irrfan Khan), who is the right-hand man of a powerful criminal (played by Pankaj Kapoor). The story takes a drastic turn when Maqbool’s lover and his boss’s mistress Nimmi (played by Tabu), asks him to murder his boss and take the throne for himself. Will Maqbool’s greed for power and ambition dominate his loyalty towards his boss?

4. Hindi Medium

Year of release – 2017

– 2017 Streaming Platform – Amazon Prime Video

– Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating – 7.8/10

Plot: Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the comedy drama film is about a married couple (played by Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar), who desperately want their daughter’s admission in an elite school. They go to extreme lengths of pretending to be poor to secure admission in a prestigious English-medium school. But after all the lies and deception, is it really worth it? The film also features Deepak Dobriyal and Amrita Singh in important roles.

5. Piku

Year of release – 2015

– 2015 Streaming Platform – SonyLIV

– SonyLIV IMDb Rating -7.6/10

Plot: Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the slice-of-life, road-trip comedy drama explores the relationship between a headstrong daughter (played by Deepika Padukone) and her eccentric and stubborn father (played by Amitabh Bachchan). When the father-daughter duo decides to go on a road trip to Kolkata, a reluctant taxi driver (played by Irrfan Khan) is caught between all this as he tries to deal with their constant clashes.

