Rajkumar Hirani is regarded as one of the best filmmakers in India. His 2009 comedy drama movie 3 Idiots is considered by many cinephiles as among the most entertaining films ever made, and rightly so. The movie featured perfectionist actor Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, and Mona Singh in important roles. Abhijat Joshi and Rajkumar Hirani wrote the film’s screenplay.

3 Idiots’ Iconic Delivery Scene

Among some of the most interesting scenes in 3 Idiots was a sequence in the final reels of the film where Mona Singh’s character (who played Kareena Kapoor’s sister) delivers a baby under extreme circumstances – without a doctor/nurse and with no electricity. In that scene, Mona Singh’s character goes into labour but is unable to go to a hospital because of heavy rains. That’s when Rancho and his buddies, Farhan and Raju, help in the baby’s delivery using innovative engineering skills.

This Delivery Scene Was Written For Another Hit Film

But did you know that the aforementioned delivery scene was originally written for another hit film? As per an earlier report by The Times of India, the delivery scene in 3 Idiots was written initially for Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial debut Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., featuring Sanjay Dutt in the titular role.

How Did The Scene Find A Place in 3 Idiots?

According to the report, Rajkumar Hirani was writing a story about three medical students, even before he wrote the script of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. As per the story’s earlier version, when the three students see a young woman in pain, they perform the child’s delivery. But in the revised draft, the protagonist was switched from a medical student to Munna Bhai. So, the scene was removed from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and was smartly placed in 3 Idiots instead, and it went with the story perfectly well. We suppose that the delivery scene in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. was probably replaced with the scene when Munna Bhai miraculously treats a brain-dead paraplegic patient.

What Was 3 Idiots Movie About?

The film was adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s popular novel Five Point Someone. The story takes place in two parallel timelines and revolves around three engineering students, Rancho, Raju, and Farhan (played by Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R. Madhavan). How Rancho’s positive and unique attitude towards life transforms the lives of the other two friends forms the underlying plot.

3 Idiots Critical Acclaim

The superhit movie received a big thumbs-up from critics and audiences alike. It has an excellent user rating of 8.4 on IMDb and is among the Top 250 highest-rated movies of all time on IMDb.

You can watch the 3 Idiots trailer here:



