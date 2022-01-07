Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 has been on the news for the longest time and sources close to the development has been sharing multiple details from the sets. The initial shoot went very well but from the past few weeks, the team is facing major issues due to the rise in COVID cases. They were supposed to shoot a crucial portion in Delhi this month but makers don’t want to take any risk now.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the espionage thriller will also feature Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan in negative roles. Emraan is said to be playing a Pakistani ISI spy in this film. It is also reported that Shah Rukh Khan will have a cameo in the film as he’ll be playing the role of a RAW officer.

Talking about the postponement, a trade source close to Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 shared, “The time is not conducive to plan big outdoor schedules. Omicron threat is real and it is only wise that the makers are choosing to be cautious at this sensitive time. The intense 15-day schedule, which was expected to begin on January 12th, stands postponed as of now, given the surge of coronavirus cases across India, including New Delhi. This schedule will now be planned and executed at a later stage.”

The source added, “Tiger 3 team has visited several cities across the world as Tiger and Zoya are on their most deadly mission yet in the third instalment of this action spectacle franchise. The entire team needs a special round of applause for leaving no stone unturned for brilliantly completing challenging shoot schedules during the pandemic because of the scale that director Maneesh Sharma and YRF wanted to achieve. So, if they have decided to postpone the Delhi schedule, it is definitely a very well-thought-out decision from the production house.”

Reportedly, shooting in January was important for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer as the film would have been completed and ready to get released at Christmas. Looking at the current scenario where the majority of the producers are rescheduling their film calendars, now it is not confirmed if the YRF film will also get delayed further.

