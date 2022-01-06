Bollywood’s handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal began his acting venture through his debut film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana. Since then the actor has gained immense success and fame through his acting skills, and enjoys a massive fan following!

Well, at times, some fans end up crossing their boundaries by breaching a celeb’s life by reaching out to them right at their doorstep in the name of being a Jabra fan. The same scary incident happened with the Sardar Udham actor.

During an interview in the past, Vicky Kaushal had opened about one of the craziest fan experiences that he has ever come across.

In the interview, Vicky Kaushal claimed that one of his female fans had shown up at his house uninvited. He then stated that his parents were at home and had opened the door after hearing the doorbell ring. The URI actor then said that it was his mother who let the fan in thinking that she was his friend and that he might have forgotten to inform her about her coming over to his place.

However, the actor then stated that his parents found the whole situation suspicious when the fan said that she had been speaking to the actor over Facebook and that it was him who invited her over to his house.

Vicky then claimed that his parents knew that he wasn’t on Facebook, and went on to ask the girl (fan) some more detail, only to find out that she had been talking to some fraudster who conned her by calling himself, Vicky!

Isn’t that just super creepy?!

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently married Bollywood’s barbie, Katrina Kaif. On the professional front, the actor was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Sadar Udham. He has two new projects lined up for him, one is, Govinda Mera Naam and the other is Sam Bahadur.

