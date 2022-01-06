Ranveer Singh Wishes Kapil Dev On His Birthday With A Picture That Could Also Be Seen As 'Before After'

Ranveer Singh, who essayed the role of former Indian cricket skipper Kapil Dev in ’83’, wished the legendary cricketer on his birthday.

The actor took to his Instagram and posted the picture with the man whom he portrayed on the big screen. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to the original Sakht Jaan @therealkapildev what an honour it’s been embodying your champion spirit on screen! (sic).”

The picture is from the film’s making and bears an uncanny resemblance between the actor and the captain of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad. Ranveer Singh’s co-actor in the film Jatin Sarna, who played Yashpal Sharma in ’83’, commented under the picture, “Dono ka jawaab nahi.”

That’s one good looking picture of Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev on his birthday.

Speaking of 83’s Indian collections, the film has done a business of 94.80 crores, as per the last official update. The numbers are decent, but it’s the film’s humongous budget that has spoilt all the party.

