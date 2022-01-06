The music maestro AR Rahman turns a year older today. Known for giving chartbusters both in India and the West, the music composer has received several accolades including six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award and more. But did you know when was the first time he made a name for himself?

As the composer, record producer, singer and songwriter turn 55, we take you back in time when people first got to know about him. And let us tell you it isn’t via a music song composition. Read on to know all about it below.

As reported by Republic World in a past article, AR Rahman made a name for himself for the first time thanks to a Doordarshan programme titled ‘Wonder Balloon.’ After losing his father when he was only nine years old, Rahman – born A. S. Dileep Kumar, left his studies to help the family. The acclaimed musician started playing the keyboard professionally to support his family.

In the year 1980, when he was just 13 years old, AR Rahman made his big debut on TV via the Doordarshan programme ‘Wonder Balloon’. In the show, he essayed the role of a kid who played four keyboards. Since then, his exceptional talent and strong motivation to pursue music despite the financial troubles inspired viewers.

In 2010, Rahman was awarded India’s third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan. In 2007, he held the Limca Book of Records for Indian of the Year for Contribution to Popular Music. Some of Rahman’s top tracks to date include Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire and tracks from Bollywood and South Indian films like Swades, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Lagaan, Taal, Delhi 6, Rockstar and many more.

Happy birthday, AR Rahman.

