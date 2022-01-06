Ajay Singh Deol better knowns as Sunny Deol is considered to be one of the most successful stars of his time. He is known to be one of the toughest and strongest actors in the industry. He is often regarded as an Angry Man of Bollywood but did you know he was once slapped hard by Soha Ali Khan? Scroll down to know more.

The alleged incident occurred while filming for Rajkumar Santoshi’s superhit film Ghayal in 1990. In the film, Sunny was seen playing the role of an amateur boxer who was wrongly accused of his brother’s murder. His performance was widely appreciated and even bagged Filmfare Award for Best Actor and the National Film Award.

As per the Deccan Chronicle report, Soha Ali Khan who plays the role of the psychiatrist in the film was supposed to enact a scene wherein she would slap an uncontrollable Sunny Deol’s character to bring him back to his senses. However, she ended up slapping Sunny really hard and shocked everyone on the sets.

The report quoted a source as saying, “In a sequence where Sunny loses his cool, the actress slaps him to bring him back to his senses. But while shooting for the scene which was quite intense, Soha was so immersed in her character that she did not realise that she had hit the actor really hard. It only came to everyone’s notice when Sunny brought it up. Soha was of course extremely shocked, as were the others. However, being the cool guy that Sunny is, he understood Soha’s situation and did not overreact. He just let it go.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will be next seen in Gadar 2 which will be the sequel to the historic blockbuster which was released in 2001. The film will be helmed by Anil Sharma and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It is also said that the film will take a 24-year leap after the Partition of India.

The film went on floors in November last year and is expected to release in the second half of 2022. However, it is worth pointing out that the film’s release will be depending on the COVID-19 scenario.

