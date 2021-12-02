Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel from ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’ have reunited for the film’s sequel, 20 years after the blockbuster. The two will be reprising their roles in the film which has flagged off its shooting schedule.

Advertisement

The film’s lead actress took to social media and shared pictures from the film’s ‘muhurat.’ These pictures have now gone viral.

Advertisement

Ameesha Patel took to her Instagram handle and shared an image from the film’s set. She captioned the picture, “Gadar 2. Muhurat shot. The General was kind enough to grace the occasion (sic).”

In the image, Sunny can be seen sporting a turban and red kurta, while Ameesha dons an orange Patiala suit. Pictures from the ‘muhurat’ shot show that the styling is in line with where the first film ended. It’ll be interesting to see how the story progresses.

Sunny Deol too shared an image on his Instagram, he wrote, “We started filming of Gadar 2. Will post Tara Singh soon (sic).”

Earlier, Sunny had shared the film’s motion poster as he captioned it, “After two decades the wait is finally over! On the auspicious day of Dusshera, presenting to you the motion poster of Gadar 2. The Katha Continues.”

Anil Sharma is directing the sequel under the Zee Studios production. The film is scheduled for a 2022 release.

Must Read: Sara Ali Khan Calls Akshay Kumar, Dhanush As Thalaiva Of The North & South While Sharing Her ‘Atrangi Re’ Experience

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube