Sara Ali Khan is pretty excited about the release of her upcoming film ‘Atrangi Re’. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, Sara opened up on working with two of the most renowned actors in the entertainment industry and called them ‘Thalaiva’ of North and South respectively. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The 26-year-old actress is known for her peppy and kind nature. The beauty enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 37 million followers on Instagram.

In an interview with ETimes, Sara Ali Khan was asked about her work experience with Aanand L. Rai, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in ‘Atrangi Re’. Sara said, “Filmmaking is a very collaborative process. The greater the talent that works on the film, the greater it amplifies the prospects of the movie. That’s the only way of looking at it because I can anyway not be in any competition with Dhanush. He’s the Dhanush, the Thailava, you just go there, do your bit, and have fun.”

When asked if her character of ‘Rinku’ is similar to the kind of roles she has played in the past, Sara Ali Khan replied, “Hundred per cent no. Firstly, the dialect that the character has is new for me. The fact that I am dancing on my first solo song in this movie is new for me. The fact that I am working with Thailava of the North and the South is new for me. I am playing Aanand L Rai’s heroine… that’s new for me as well. But in this character, the fact that she is so loud and assertive in her external characteristics, but then she has such a soft, naive, and innocent interior as well–that contrast is also totally new to me.”

She added “Who she is and the world she lives in is totally unlike anything I’ve ever done before. She comes from rural Bihar and throws glass bottles at people. But at the same time, she’s also scared, alone, and doesn’t know what the future holds for her. Firstly she’s forcefully married off to someone and then she goes and dances with complete abandon at another wedding. The prospects of what I got to do in ‘Atrangi Re’ is completely new for me. I’d say it’s bahut hatke (very different) and bahut atrangi (very strange).”

What are your thoughts on Sara working with two Thalaiva’s at the same time? Tell us in the comments below.

