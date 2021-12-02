Kabir Khan’s 83 has been getting enormous love from fans all over the world. Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev has literally nailed his acting game and fans can’t wait for the film to release on Christmas this year. In a new interview, Dev opened up on Deepika Padukone playing the role of Romi Bhatia in the film and revealed that his family has ‘mixed’ reactions to her character. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup and stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Hardy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and others.

In a conversation with The Quint, Kapil Dev opened up on how his family reacted to Deepika Padukone’s character of Romi Bhatia in 83 and revealed it got ‘mixed’ reactions. “I think mixed because I don’t know how much the role of my wife is in 83, so one does not realise that what they are trying to do there,” Kapil said.

Kapil Dev then praised Ranveer Singh for his trailblazing performance in 83 and called him a great actor.

Earlier in an interview with HT, Ranveer thanked Kapil’s family and said, “Kapil sir and his family are very warm, kind and generous people. I’ll be ever grateful to them for being so magnanimous in helping me during this unique character study. Their large-heartedness was touching… something I’ll never forget. They’ve blessed me.”

83 releases on December 24th, 2021 and fans have great expectations from the film. Ranveer as Kapil Dev looks quite intriguing in the trailer and we can’t wait to see more of it.

