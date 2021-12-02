Aayush Sharma who is basking high on the success of Antim is married to superstar Salman Khan’s younger sister, Arpita Khan. The couple share two kids named Ahil and Ayat. In a recent interview, the actor has opened up on how every little thing that he does in life, Salman gets attributed for it.

The actor said that he has his own money and doesn’t live on handouts from his brother-in-law, Salman.

In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Aayush Sharma said, “Unfortunately, in my life, it is like, you do the smallest activity… You buy a car… ‘Oh, you got it from Salman.’ ‘You did this, this is because of Salman.’ I also have money, I am not roaming around like this.”

Aayush Sharma continued and said, “But you are like, ‘Okay, it’s fine.’ For me, I like criticism, I like negativity. When somebody trolls me, I feel happy. There is always a sense of ‘I will prove you wrong’. The first time it happened to me, I was like, ‘Why? What did I do wrong? Why did it happen to me?’ But then eventually, I started finding that one space that every time you are being criticised, I take my criticism in a very healthy spirit.”

The actor doesn’t block criticism but knows the difference between ‘truthful’ and ‘untruthful’ criticism. Well, that’s such a good thought.

Meanwhile, Aayush Sharma is currently enjoying the success of Antim: The Final Truth which also starred Salman Khan opposite him. Directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film is doing well at the box office and fans around the country are going gaga over their performances in the film.

Have you guys watched Antim yet? If not, watch it right now.

What are your thoughts on Aayush Sharma’s statement on Salman Khan getting attributed for every little thing that he does in life? Tell us in the comments below.

