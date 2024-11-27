Salman Khan has been in the headlines for his upcoming film Sikandar. The superstar recently shared a picture with his father, Salim Khan, and his first bike, which left fans showering with love. Now, Sohail Khan has shared a heartwarming picture featuring the entire family, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Arpita Khan, and Alvira Khan.

Sohail Khan took to his social media to share an adorable family photo, where they can be seen casually dressed, posing for the camera. The caption alongside the picture read:

“Blessed (red heart emoji).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss.

