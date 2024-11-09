I am sure you already know who Tabu is if you are a Bollywood movie buff! If not, you are in for a treat because she is a national award-winning actress with incredible movies on her resume. She is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry and is known for her powerful performances both in commercial and independent movies. She has received two national film awards and a Padmashree for contributing to Indian cinema.

If you love Bollywood movies, then you definitely must have seen “Cheeni Kum,” “Drishyam,” and “Andhadhun,” all of which featured stellar performances by the award-winning actress. However, just like everybody else, she has had a difficult journey in Bollywood with different experiences, one of which even included an engagement with Sajid Nadiadwala.

How did this engagement happen?

There is an interesting story about Tabu. She did not want to be an actress and was more focused on her academics. Surprisingly, legendary actor Dev Anand persuaded her to enter the film industry, and her first role was as a teenager in the 1985 movie “Hum Naujawan.”

After that, she got her big break in 1994 alongside Ajay Devgn in “Vijaypath.” She might have been soaring high in her studies and career, but she did have her traumatic past. Her childhood was shaped by her parent’s divorce when she was only three. After that, she and her sister started living with her mother. Her life was shaped by the woman of her family, her mother, a teacher, and her grandmother.

Due to her father’s absence from her life, she chose not to take his surname, Hashmi. Like any other youngster, she experienced love and heartbreak throughout her life and even got engaged once but never got married. Her most serious relationship was with Sajid Nadiadwala, whom she had committed while working on the film “Jeet.”

However, it did not work out; she has not married anybody since then. The 52-year-old has also admitted that she is pleased being single. She is no damsel in distress and has a loving family and many friends. She had revealed in a Hindustan Times interview, “Your happiness comes from many things unconnected with the status of your relationship. On your own, you can deal with your aloneness, but with a wrong partner, what could follow would be worse than any kind of loneliness.”

What do you think about this titbit? Did you know she was almost about to get married like this?

