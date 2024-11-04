The very gorgeous and enigmatic Tabu celebrates her 53rd birthday today (November 4). The actress is associated with impeccable versatility and some power-packed performances when it comes to her glorious filmography as an artist. She is also all set to spread her magic internationally as the actress will be playing a recurring role in the Dune franchise prequel series called Dune: Prophecy. However, when it comes to her personal life, she is still happily single.

However, there was a time when he blamed actor Ajay Devgn for her being still single. Yes, you heard that right! In a throwback interview, the Haider actress had recalled how Ajay along with her cousin, would beat up all the guys who tried talking to her. According to a news report in Bollywood Shaadis, Tabu in an earlier interaction with a portal said, “Yes, Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbor and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around, and threaten to beat up any boys who were caught talking to me. They were the big bullies, and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did.”

Well, inevitably this statement was said in jest by the actress. In reality, Tabu and Ajay Devgn share a warm friendship. They have also starred in many films like Drishyam, Drishyam 2, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Golmaal Again, Bholaa, De De Pyaar De, and Vijaypath.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tabu was last seen in the movie Crew. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the actress will be playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tabu (@tabutiful)

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Opened Up About The Time His Patriotism Was Questioned: “I Feel Like Crying”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News