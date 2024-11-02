Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in the country, and his popularity knows no bounds. The actor has experienced pain, controversy, and heartbreak over the years. But being questioned about his patriotism for expressing his thoughts on intolerance. The Jawan star once shared how sad he felt about the entire thing. Scroll below for the deets.

SRK is not only a movie star; he is an icon, and people look up to him. He has been through a lot of ups and downs in his personal life. One of the hardest moments was when his Aryan Khan was arrested. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with an alleged drug bust onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. His movies were not doing well; everything was going wrong.

According to ABP’s report, Shah Rukh Khan felt like crying when his patriotism was questioned over his remark on the growing intolerance in India. He shared his grief on the TV show Aap Ki Adalat, which aired on Indian TV. He said, “Sometimes I feel very sad, I even feel like crying, that I should be made to say that I belong to this country, I am a patriot. I am a patriot rather we all are. We do not have to compete with others to say we are patriots.”

He continued, “I get very sad sometimes when I am supposed to explain each and every time how good a patriot am I… I will tell all young people to be tolerant, be happy, work hard, and take this nation forward. Small, petty matters should not harm our nation’s interest.” The jawan star continued, “We should just move forward with positivity as we live in the greatest country in the world. We are one of the safest and most beautiful nations of the world. We should not tie up ourselves in petty obscurantist issues.”

Shah Rukh Khan also explained how he is the proudest Indian ever, as these are the people who gave him their love and made him the star he is today. SRK said, “Whether my film (‘Fan’) is a hit or not, I want to say for the last time, I will not repeat it again, that there is no patriot greater than me in this country. “Our country, our motherland, Bharat Mata, we all love it; why should we have a talk like this.” He added, “I am the most proud Indian in the world because nobody has got more from this country than me… I hope I can work for the greatness of my nation and so does my family.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan owned 2023 by giving three successful movies – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. His next project is with his daughter, Suhana Khan, and it will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie has been tentatively titled King.

