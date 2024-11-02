Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have together brought 80.3 crore at the box office. While Ajay Devgn’s Cop Universe biggie landed 43.70 crore with its opening, Kartik Aaryan’s horror comedy brought the remaining 36.60 crore, unfortunately, both limiting their potential for what could have been a 100 crore Diwali opening cumulatively!

Both The Diwali Biggies Heading A Downward Trend

Both the Diwali releases at the Hindi box office are experiencing a downward trend on IMDb’s global popularity list. While Rohit Shetty’s mass masala film is heading downwards currently at a rank of 2906, with a rank of 2442, Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy is also trending downwards!

Currently, all the Diwali releases, despite leading on the anticipation charts, have still not made it to IMDb’s list of Top 100 Most Popular Films globally. The list is ruled by Woman Of The Hours, an American crime thriller that was released on Netflix two weeks ago!

Only Hindi Film On The List

The only Hindi film in this list of the top 100 most popular films globally is none other than Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, which is still running strong on OTT after a golden run in the theaters. Apart from Stree 2, all other Hindi films have made an exit from the list. Stree 2 is at number 62 globally with an IMDb rating of 7.4.

New Entry – Vettaiyan

There are only two Indian films currently holding a spot on the list. Stree 2 is at number 1 in the Indian films, followed by Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, which is all set for its OTT arrival very soon. The Tamil drama has been rated 8 on IMDb and holds spot number 98 on the global list!

Will Singham Again & Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Arrive?

It would be interesting to see if Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 arrive this late and who trails and who leads on the list.

