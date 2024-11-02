Rajinikanth has failed to deliver this year! Last year, his Jailer amassed blockbuster numbers across the globe, but his latest release, Vettaiyan, has not even earned half of it. Ahead of its OTT premiere, the film is heading for its unexpected end at the worldwide box office, and it will be wrapping up its theatrical run much below the mark of 275 crore gross. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the Kollywood action drama was released on October 10. Upon its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics, but among the audience, word-of-mouth was more inclined on the positive side. Still, it didn’t manage to rake in big numbers. The biggest reason behind the failure is said to be the theme of the film and the overall presentation, which wasn’t mass-pleasing.

Yesterday, Vettaiyan completed 23 days in theatres. Due to Amaran and other big releases, the film has slowed down miserably and entered the final leg of its theatrical run. In India, it has earned 148.07 crore net so far, and before wrapping up the run, it will definitely hit 150 crore. Inclusive of all taxes, domestic earnings stand at 174.72 crore gross.

In overseas, Vettaiyan has earned a good 83 crore gross. It isn’t huge by Rajinikanth’s standards, but it is still a good result. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office sum of the biggie stands at 257.72 crore gross.

257.72 crore gross is a good sum for any film, but when we consider Rajinikanth’s face value and the reported budget of 300 crore, the number is way below expectations. From here, it seems that the theatrical run will end below 265 crore gross. Let’s see how far it goes now.

Worldwide box office breakdown of Vettaiyan:

India net – 148.07 crore

India gross – 174.72 crore

Overseas gross – 83 crore

Worldwide gross – 257.72 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

