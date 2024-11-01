Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan led Singham Again is now finally available at the ticket windows. The cop drama has a lot of exciting cameos that left fans in anticipation. Rohit Shetty’s directorial opened to mixed reviews but managed good collections on the opening day. Scroll below for early estimates of day 1.

Singham Again is the threequel of Singham (2011). It stars Ajay Devgn in the role of Bajirao Singham. Touted to be the Avengers of Cop universe, the additional cast features Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, and Jackie Shroff, among others. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar returned in their famous cop avatars. It marks a very important timeline in the cop universe as Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor join the bandwagon with interesting roles.

Box Office Collection Day 1

The cop drama remained decent in advance booking sales, clocking a little over the 15 crore mark. It could not compete among the top 3 pre-sales of 2024 but remained better than Fighter and Indian 2, among others. The reviews remained mixed as many criticized the storyline. But Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s fandom reached theatres to experience the action spectacle, irrespective.

As per the early trends, Singham Again has made box office collection in the range of 44-46 crores on day 1. It was expected to cross the 50 crore mark, but that unfortunately could not happen. The figures are still pretty good, considering the clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was leading in pre-sales.

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Ajay Devgn starrer missed the predicted mark by a small margin but stayed above Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the opening day. Kartik Aaryan’s film reportedly earned 36-38 crores (estimates) on day 1. Only time will tell which Diwali release maintains its strong pace after the festivities conclude.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

