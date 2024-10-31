Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is finally out in theatres. It enjoyed a huge pre-release buzz, and the excitement was clearly witnessed at ticket windows. On day 1, it fetched one of the best advance bookings for Kollywood in 2024. It surpassed the pre-sales of a mighty movie like Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. This indicates the actor’s growing pull at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Sivakarthikeyan is ready to bounce back!

The latest biographical action drama is Siva’s second release of the year. Earlier this year, the actor came with Ayalaan, but despite decent reviews, the film failed to emerge as a successful affair. Now, with Diwali celebrations going on, the Kollywood star has an opportunity to make a strong comeback. And he is on the right track, at least as far as opening day is concerned.

Amaran registers fantastic pre-sales

High on buzz, Amaran exceeded all expectations in the pre-release stage. It closed its day 1 advance booking by selling tickets worth 12.08 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office, which is massive. Across the nation, it sold a whopping 6.86 lakh+ tickets, with the bigger chunk coming from Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu alone sold tickets worth 9.75 crore gross for day 1, including a count of over 5.53 lakh tickets. It is followed by Telangana, which has ticket sales worth 0.74 crore gross. Among cities, Chennai is at the top with a gross of 3.65 crore, followed by Coimbatore’s 0.93 crore gross.

Amaran beats Indian 2!

With 12.08 crore gross, Amaran has registered the third-best day 1 pre-sales for Kollywood in 2024. It surpassed Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 (11.20 crore gross) to grab the third spot. Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time (28.90 crore gross) and Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan (18.26 crore gross) are holding the first two spots, respectively.

Top day 1 pre-sales of Tamil films in 2024:

The Greatest Of All Time – 28.90 crore

Vettaiyan – 18.26 crore

Amaran – 12.08 crore

