There are two kinds of people: those who enjoy horror movies and those who dislike them. For the second group, there are movies that make scary funny. The Scary Movie franchise is the perfect thing to watch with your friends who are not that fond of horror movies. It is a series of parody films focused on spoofing horror films. It was developed by the Wayan brothers—Keenen Ivory, Shawn, and Marlon. The trio is once again reuniting for the Scary Movie reboot.

The reboot was announced at CinemaCon, and the Wayan brothers are reuniting after 18 years. For the unversed, Keenen wrote and directed the first two movies, while Marlon and Shawn wrote and starred in them. They were produced by Dimension Films with Miramax Films.

According to Deadline’s report, the Scary Movie reboot will begin filming next year. There are five films in the franchise. Jonathan Glickman, the Miramax Boss, shared the news that Keenen Ivory Wayan, Shawn Wayan, and Marlon Wayan are reuniting after many years. Jonathan said, “We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise. The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen, and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon, and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

The Wayans said, “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again. This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”

The five Scary Movie flicks collected $896 million+ at the worldwide box office. Anna Faris and Regina Hall are recurring actors who featured in all the movies except the fifth one. The first movie came out in 2000, while the fifth one in April 2013, over a decade ago. The films have done well at the box office and are great in the horror comedy genre. Let’s check out the film franchise at the worldwide box office.

5. Scary Movie V (2013) – $78.37 million

4. Scary Movie 2 (2001) – $141.22 million

3. Scary Movie 4 (2006) – $178.26 million

2. Scary Movie 3 (2003) – $220.67 million

Scary Movie (2000) – $278.01 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

