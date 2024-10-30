The season of Diwali is here, and everyone is busy celebrating the occasion with their loved ones. On this auspicious occasion, we look at the performance of Ajay Devgn’s Son Of Sardaar, which is one of the successful films among his Diwali releases. Back in 2012, it clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan and managed to become a commercial winner. So today, we’ll be revisiting its box office run along with the performance of the OG film from where it was lifted.

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, the Bollywood action comedy was released on November 13, 2012. Upon its release, it received mixed reviews from critics, but this didn’t harm the film as it managed to enjoy good footfalls and collections in the long run. It had strong competition from Jab Tak Hai Jaan but still held its ground among the family audience.

For those who don’t know, Son Of Sardaar was based on Maryada Ramanna. Maryada Ramanna was released on July 23, 2010. It was helmed by SS Rajamouli, and upon its release, the Tollywood action comedy opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. The majority of its collection was from Andhra Pradesh (including today’s Telangana region). Reportedly, it did a business of around 26 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Made on a reported budget of 12 crore, Maryada Ramanna’s 26 crore gross in India was a winning deal. The film, starring Sunil and Saloni, was declared a hit. If calculated, it earned an ROI (return on investment) of 14 crore, which equals 116.66% returns. It amassed a total of 29.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

On the other hand, Son Of Sardaar did a business of 145.88 crore gross (105.03 crore net) at the Indian box office. It was reportedly made on a budget of 67 crore, which was 458.33% higher than the OG film. So, against this cost, the film enjoyed an ROI of 78.88 crore, which equals 117.73% returns. It was declared a hit in India. Globally, it earned 161.48 crore gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

