Given the kind of heights Rajamouli has achieved, it was surprising when actress Trisha turned down a role in one of his films considering his flawless track record in the Telugu film industry.

The film was Maryada Ramanna, which released in 2010. Starring comedian Sunil and actress Saloni, the movie was a major success earning over 28 crores on a 12-crore budget. Initially Rajamouli considered casting Trisha as the lead actress. However she reportedly declined the offer stating she didn’t want to act alongside a comedian like Sunil. This decision led to Saloni being cast instead which turned out to be a successful move.

At that time Trisha was already a well-established star in both Telugu and Tamil cinema with several hits under her belt. Her choice to pass on Rajamouli’s film was seen as her prioritizing roles that aligned with her established star image.

Today Trisha remains one of the busiest actresses in South Indian cinema. Her recent performances in the Ponniyin Selvan series and the blockbuster Leo alongside Tamil superstar Vijay have further solidified her career. With several upcoming projects featuring top actors like Chiranjeevi, Vijay, Ajith, Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal, Trisha’s popularity and demand continue to soar.

Rakamouli’s Work Front

Rajamouli will soon direct SSMB29. The film is speculated to be an action-packed adventure rooted in Hindu mythology with themes that echo director Rajamouli’s signature style. The film is rumored to depict Mahesh Babu as a character inspired by Lord Hanuman symbolizing power and courage.

The story is said to be largely set in the jungles of Africa offering a vibrant and dynamic setting. The plot may involve Mahesh Babu’s character navigating challenging terrains while battling fierce opponents. Reports suggest that Prithviraj Sukumaran could potentially play the antagonist though his role has yet to be officially confirmed. The film’s script is crafted by Vijayendra Prasad who is SS Rajamouli’s father and is known for his engaging narratives.

