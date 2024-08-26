Indra: The Controversial Scene In Chiranjeevi's Blockbuster That Forced Filmmakers To Apologize

Chiranjeevi is set to wow audiences with his socio-fantasy film Viswambhara in 2025. Following the failure of Bhola Shankar, the Megastar has high expectations for this movie’s story and his performance. His film Indra has been re-released in theatres and is doing wonders at the box office.

Indra is regarded as a trendsetter in Tollywood. Interestingly, the Megastar himself directed a few flashback scenes in the movie. The film was a massive success, breaking box office records.

However, a mistake in the film caused the filmmakers to apologise to the audience several times. In one scene, the characters celebrate two different festivals, Holi and Rakshabandhan, simultaneously. This inconsistency irritated the audience, who criticised the team for the flaw in Indra.

Chiranjeevi directed the homily scene in the film. The scene was shot over a 29-day schedule under the blazing sun. After this, the villagers in the movie are shown celebrating Holi in the rain. In the same shot, the hero’s sisters are seen tying Rakhi to him, which is not feasible for both celebrations to occur simultaneously. This error was widely condemned, and the production team apologised later.

Sonali Bendre, Prakash Raj, Puneet Issar, Mukesh Rishi, and Tanikella Bharani co-starred in Indra. The film earned a distributor’s share of 24 crore. Indra also ran for 50 days in 156 theatres, including nine in Karnataka and two in Odisha. It continued for 100 days in 122 centres, four in Karnataka. Indra was the second-highest-grossing Indian movie after Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas.

Indra was re-released in theatres last week to commemorate Chiranjeevi’s 69th birthday. Fans cheered and danced out when the song “Dai Dai Dhamma” played in theatres, and several celebration videos were posted online. On the work front, Chiranjeevi is working on his socio-fantasy film Viswambhara, which is expected to be released in theatres during the upcoming Sankranti.

