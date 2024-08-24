Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Indra was re-released on the occasion of his birthday, and fans are enjoying it in theaters across South cinema. Sonali Bendre and Aarthi Agarwal played the female leads in the film. Sonali Bendre also took part in the promotions of the re-release, and she recently shared her experience through a video.

In a video message, Sonali expressed her admiration for working under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies. Ashwini Dutt is the film producer. Sonali Bendre played a very important role in the film. In the recent video, Sonali mentioned how difficult it was to dance to the Dayi Dayi Damma song.

Raghava Lawrence choreographed the famous song and Sonali recalled her experience of dancing alongside Chiranjeevi. Sonali Bendre said that she had sleepless nights thinking about dancing along with Chiranjeevi. She just hoped that she won’t be asked to do like Chiranjeevi.

Knowing that the shoot for the song was the next day, Sonali confessed that she could barely sleep the night before, worried about matching Chiranjeevi’s energy and finesse, particularly the iconic Veena step that he executed brilliantly.

Sonali also fondly remembered filming the Radhe Govinda song on a massive set in Hyderabad. She mentioned how Chiranjeevi’s family visited the set during the shoot, making it a joyful experience. Sonali Bendre also hummed the song out of excitement. The last time she spoke was for the promotions of the film Murari which was re-released.

Indra also features Tanikella Bharani, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, AVS, Dharmavarapu Subrahmanyam, Sivaji, and others in crucial roles. B Gopal directed the film, and Mani Sharma scored the audio album. The film’s story is by Chinni Krishna and the iconic dialogues are written by the ace writers duo Paruchuri Brothers.

