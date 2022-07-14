Actress and cancer crusader Sonali Bendre, who was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018, visited the hospital in New York where she had undergone treatment.

She penned down her “bittersweet” experience of re-visiting the hospital four years later.

Sonali Bendre wrote: “This chair, this view, this exact same spot… 4 years later. From sheer terror to continued hope, so much has changed yet so much remains the same. It was unreal to sit there and see patients going in and I could see that I had been through a similar journey… Saw the chemotherapy suite, the same waiting room, faces were different.”

“I felt like telling the patients that there’s HOPE, and I am there on the other side and look at me today I have come in for a visit on the other side of the spectrum… It was, as you can guess, a very bittersweet, emotional day. I stepped out, looked my son in the eye, with the sunshine on my face and thanked the universe for everything.”

Sonali Bendre is known for her work in hit movies like “Sarfarosh” and “Hum Saath Saath Hain”, to name a few.

She made her OTT debut in web-series “The Broken News”, a Hindi adaptation of the popular 2018 British series Press.

