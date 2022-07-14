For some time, reports are abuzz with Bollywood film producer Murad Khetani is considering remaking one of the cult classic films Tezaab. The film which starred Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor in the lead role was directed by N Chandran and was released in 1988. Tezaab was bankrolled by Khetani who has produced films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Thadam Hindi remake, and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal among others.

For the unversed, it is believed Madhuri Dixit rose to fame with Tezaab which also stars Chunky Panday and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Ever since the news of the Tezaab remake made headlines, the names of many Bollywood celebs are popping every now and then. Well, the latest name to set the social media buzzing is Kartik Aaryan. The actor is currently basking in the success of his last super hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which also starred Kiara Advani. As per the latest media reports, Kartik is already in talks with Khetani for Tezaab remake after the success of BB2. The producer had earlier revealed that the film would get a modernised remake.

A source close to the development revealed to India Today, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s success has established Kartik as a bankable star. His association with Khetani has also been smooth; hence, the two are already discussing the remake of Tezaab.”

Earlier speaking to an entertainment portal, when Madhuri Dixit was asked about the remake of her film Tezaab, she was quoted saying, that she will have to watch the film, then she’ll be excited. She had further said that if Khetani is touching it then he has that confidence that he is doing something different. It’s an art form, and it’s open for interpretation. So if he has another form or another interpretation of Tezaab, and has the confidence to make it then she’s looking forward to seeing it.

Well, there’s no confirmation on the same! We shall wait for the makers to announce and make it official. For more such updates, stay tuned!

