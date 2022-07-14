Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in his 30-year-long illustrious career established himself as one of the most popular and influential actors in Indian cinema. He is also a recipient of several awards and accolades. He has nine Filmfare Awards, four National Film Awards, and an AACTA Award.

He has earned a reputation for giving quality cinema which led many to call him Mr. Perfectionist. Back in 2001 after the release of Lagaan, the superstar announced he will work on only one film at a time. Since then he has given films like Rang De Basanti, Fanaa, Ghajini, Taare Zameen Par, PK, and Dangal. All these films have been blockbusters, except Thugs of Hindostan which was a box office dud.

Now Aamir Khan is returning to the silver screen with Laal Singh Chaddha after 4 four year hiatus. The film, which is the official remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, is released next month. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film to release.

Interestingly, the superstar has as many as four more films that will release in a span of 17 months. Let’s take a look at it below:

Pritam Pyare

Aamir Khan‘s son Junaid Khan is all set to make his acting debut with the upcoming web series Pritam Pyare also starring Sanjay Mishra. The superstar will have an extended cameo appearance in the web series. Recently, pictures of his look from the series leaked online and went viral.

2 Brides

Aamir’s ex-wife Kiran Rao, who previously helmed Dhobi Ghat, is now back with yet another directorial titled 2 Brides. The superstar once again will be seen in a cameo appearance in the film. It is touted as a social comedy and stars Sparsh Srivastava, Pratibha Ranta, and Nitanshi Goel, as per Mens XP.

Salaam Venky

After Fanaa, Aamir Khan and Kajol are reuniting for Revathi’s directorial Salaam Venky. While Kajol will be in the lead role, Aamir will make a cameo appearance. Mid-day report quoted a source as saying, “For the cameo, Revathy wanted a powerful actor, and Aamir was her first choice. When he heard the narration, he readily agreed to come on board.”

Campeones Remake

It was reported that Aamir will begin work on yet another remake after the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Earlier this year on his 57th birthday, Aamir teased about the film saying, “I haven’t announced my next film yet. How did you get to know? Planning is on. I’ll let you know soon.”

