It’s no secret that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif once dated, however, the two never spoke about each other in public. The two were the IT couple of the tinsel town and even worked together in several films. Meanwhile, an old clip while they were promoting Rajneeti has now gone viral where Kat can be seen snapping at RK for his alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Directed by Prakash Jha, the film was a political drama released in 2010. Other than Ranbir and Katrina, the movie also starred, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Thompson and Naseeruddin Shah. Other than this movie, the former couple appeared together in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Jagga Jasoos.

Coming back to the topic, in an old video, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Prakash Jha can be seen getting ready for their interview. Later, when Kat is seen adjusting her mic, RK goes on to ask, “Tera mic kyun girta rehta hai, you want help”. As he leans forward to assist her, Kaif instantly snaps at him and starts arguing.

Although Ranbir Kapoor is seen trying to joke around but Katrina Kaif gets angry at him and warns him to not repeat anything like that. While Ranbir is still in a jolly mood but Katrina doesn’t feel comfortable. Later, Kapoor can be heard saying, “Jhagadte rehti hai sara din,” to Rajneeti director Prakash Jha. It is being said that during the time, Kapoor dating Deepika Padukone was on the news.

Currently, the two share a good bond, while being happy in their respective married life. Ranbir recently tied the knot with Alia Bhatt, while, Katrina is with Vicky Kaushal.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Shamshera, while he’ll be also seen in Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan’s untitled romantic movie with Shraddha Kapoor. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Phone Bhoot, Jee Le Zaraa and Merry Christmas.

