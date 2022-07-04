When a relationship breaks the rapport the concerned parties turn sour and ugly. This was evident by the delays Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos faced as its lead actor Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif parted way on not do happy terms. In fact, interaction from the film’s promotions sees the two at each other’s throats as they argue in front of the media.

During the launch of a Jagga Jasoos song in 2017, ex-lovers Ranbir and Katrina got into a battle of words. This happened as Kapoor was seen insulting Katrina by answering for her, taking credit for her amazing dances in the past, and more. Read on to know it all and her response to it too.

In an old video shared by Koimoi in 2017, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Jagga Jasoos’ director Anurag Basu are seen at a media event where they interact with the media. In the clip, the actors are seen indulging in a game of musical chairs before the Q& A session begins. It then sees a reporter asking the Bang Bang actress how she feels collaborating with RK once more.

When the actress asks the reporter to repeat the question, Ranbir Kapoor responds “She always tells me that she gave me two super hits films – Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Raajneeti.” He added that though out the filming of Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif kept telling him that the films became hit because she was part of them. Further calling her a “super hit ki machine,” RK said, “we used to joke ki she should just touch the film aur humari film bhi super hit hogi.”

Ranbir also said, “I don’t think there has been a greater star than Katrina in the film industry. Every generation, every decade there is a new superstar that comes and I think Kartina’s achievements have been really unbelievable and I hope she can double it in the next ten years.” When Katrina attempted to answer the question directed to her in the first place, the Shamshera actor cut her saying, “Tarif ho gayi ab zyada yeh mat kar.” The Tiger 3 actress responded with a simple ‘Thankyou.’

The video sees another clash between the ex-lovers. This time Ranbir Kapoor was asked about his dancing skills as he is not often seen making the headlines for it. In response to it, the Brahmastra actor – in Hindi, said, “It’s a little difficult for me. I am not as talented as her (Katrina Kaif), I think she’s amazing – the way she dances.” He then added, “Not many people know that when she did Sheila Ki Jawani, Chikni Chameli and other such amazing songs – I was the person who’s behind making it a success. That’s cause I used to make her rehearse, work on her expressions and all. I used to teach her. There is no gratefulness that you have shown about it.”

In response to this, the actress simply replied “Tu pee ke aaya kya? (Are you drunk?)” He slapped by saying, “woh Aamir Khan tha” Check out the video here:

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor got friendly while filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and the first proof of them dating emerged when pics of their 2013 Ibiza holiday were leaked online. After parting ways in 2016, the ex-couple is now happily married to their respective better halves. While Katrina tied the knot to Vicky Kaushal in December 2021, Alia and Ranbir became husband and wife in April this year. The two are also expecting their first child.

