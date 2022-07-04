Alia Bhatt has become the talk of the town for all the good reasons. All eyes are on the actress ever since she announced her pregnancy. Exactly a week back, the actress surprised one and all when she shared the most happening news. Taking to Twitter the Raazi actress shared a photo from the hospital while she was lying on the bed and Ranbir Kapoor was sitting beside her. The actress shared the good news sending their fans into a tizzy.

Currently, the actress is shooting in the UK for her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot. Alia has also shot for Koffee With Karan 7.

Soon after Karan Johar dropped the first official promo of Koffee With Karan 7, Alia Bhatt treated fans with some photoshoot pics. As seen in the promo, the Gully Boy actress looked cute as a strawberry in a blush pink cutout dress. For her appearance on KWK 7, Alia looked pretty as she sported a pink polka dot dress with a plunging neckline, full sleeves and a cut-out at the front with a flower on its left shoulder. While Alia rocked her look, what caught everyone’s eye was the huge rock she was sporting in the engagement ring finger.