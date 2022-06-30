Alia Bhatt recently announced she’s pregnant with her first child with Ranbir Kapoor. Her news took the internet by storm and celebrities like Gal Gadot, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karan Johar among others congratulated the gorgeous couple. Amid the good news, RK says he’s good with children and details how he doesn’t want to be called old.

Advertisement

As most know, the Kapoor clan is huge. From sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to cousins Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor – they all have welcomed parenthood. In addition, Ranbir has younger cousins, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain who used to love him and would keep following him when they were tiny.

Advertisement

When asked about how good he is with children, Ranbir Kapoor told Mashable India, “I would like to believe I am. I don’t know if I am good or not, but when my two younger cousins brothers Armaan, Aadar, were born, while they were growing up, they were like my tail. Wherever I went, they followed me, and they really worshipped me. So I guess I was good to them.”

Ranbir Kapoor added, “I have a niece called Samara who’s 11 now, and she is a little shy, she also lives in Delhi, but during her growing up years, we were quite close. Now she’s in that awkward age where boys are a bit…But I would like to believe I am close to children. I am the cool uncle but I don’t like to be called uncle. I tell them ‘Call me RK’ because I don’t give an uncle tag…there’s a little bit of distance so that people think I’m cool. RK has got a ring to it and also I don’t want people to think I’m old. Just call me RK.”

Well, we’re sure that Ranbir Kapoor is going to be dotting father and Alia Bhatt is one lucky woman!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates.

Must Read: Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangda Singh & Others – Here’s Where B-Town Actresses Like To Go On An Exotic Vacay!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram