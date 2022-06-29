Vacationing is truly something we all deserve! They say all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, well we say the exact same thing and it’s not different for our favourite A-list Bollywood celebrities too! We might not be officially past spring just yet, but the celebrity summer vacations have already begun. Get ready to be filled with wanderlust (and probably some serious envy). From Alia Bhatt to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Chitrangda Singh and Sara Ali Khan, these celebrities absolutely love vacationing in the UK and with reason! Spring and Summer is absolute bliss over there and fashion haunts are bustling with new designs and hoards of people!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently shared her experience visiting the UK and her vacation included time spent taking a stroll in the beautiful parks and enjoying delicious meals. She also opted to explore Portugal’s capital which she shared extensively on social media. Recently, the actress made an announcement about her pregnancy which made the netizens go gaga over!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor gives us a glimpse of vacation in the UK with her family. The actress has been seen sipping coffee., attending a Rolling Stone concert with her son Taimur and husband Saif Ali Khan and lounging around the fashion haunts of London. London and Kareena reminds us of K3G right ?

Chitrangda Singh

Chitrangda Singh shared some gorgeous images from her holiday in the UK. Surrounded by stunning architecture, vibrant colours and fields and fields of greenery and flowers, the actress’ trip looked surreal. She also recently shared a video of herself trying rifle shooting and it looked amazing!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan made her vacation gateway in the UK. She all looked incredible and it’s hard not to really drool over her time spent at UK. The actress matches her vibes with UK culture and made some unforgettable memories there.

Karan Johar

Karan uploaded a clip from his playtime with his kids in vacation mode. He is currently, holidaying with his family and was seen in London along with his a list Bollywood friends circle!

Now doesn’t UK suddenly jump to the top of your bucket list for places to visit ? It surely does for us !

