Women are multitaskers and it’s true when you say that. They’re the backbone of every household and well, they basically run the show inside out. Once Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on the stigma around periods and gave an insightful thought on the same in an interview. Not just that, she also spoke about how she deals with her own menstrual issues inspiring millions of her fans across the globe. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Although as a society we have progressed a lot, but there’s still a lot of stigma around periods. Every woman has their own way of dealing with menstrual issues, some experience a lot of pain and while for some, it doesn’t bother that much. Kareena rightly addressed the topic once and became the topic of the town.

In an interview with ETimes, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on periods and said, “Every woman’s body is different, and their comfort levels are different. Some people have back pain or terrible cramps, and if a woman cannot come to work, every company should understand that.”

Sharing her own experience, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “For instance, I might not get cramps, but I could not have possibly done certain songs when I had my periods, so I have managed my work around that. Companies or production houses should understand that. This is a natural thing, and women should do what’s best for them.”

Well, that’s an insightful thought that most women can relate to. And she did rightly set an example by talking about the period stigma in our country.

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan addressing menstrual issues? Tell us in the comments below.

