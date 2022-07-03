Akshay Kumar is one of the bankable stars in Bollywood and is popular among the masses. However, there are a lot of times when he has unknowingly stirred controversy with his statements. A few years ago the actor came under netizens’ radar for a statement he made in 2012. During the time, the Sooryavanshi star said that he doesn’t like heroines who look like ‘chusa hua aam’. Many slammed him and called him sexist. However, Sonakshi Sinha was the one who defended him.

If you aren’t aware, in 2012 Akshay was on cloud nine after he gave back-to-back hits, Housefull 2 and Rowdy Rathore. He made the above-mentioned comment while speaking about his co-stars Sonakshi Sinha and Asin.

In a conversation with Times Of India, Akshay Kumar had told, “They are very much in tune with today’s times. To me, they are not newcomers. Sonakshi is a wonderful actress who has her own style of acting. She has an absolutely different figure – a typical, Indian figure and not size zero. Khaate peete gharane ki lagti hain. I am a pure Punjabi. I like heroines who are hari bhari. Chusa hua aam na lagey.”

This interview of Akshay Kumar from 2012 went viral in 2019 and netizens started slamming the Raksha Bandhan actor and found his comment ‘misogynistic’ and ‘sexist.’ During the time, Sonakshi Sinha who was promoting Mission Mangal gave a perfect reply to trollers while defending her co-star.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Dabangg actress said, “Trolls really have nothing better to do in life, so this is what they resort to. People have to understand that I was heavily body shamed at the start of my career, in spite of having lost 30 kilos, and what Akshay said was probably in response to something on the same lines. They also have to understand that I have a great friendship and working equation with him, so he was talking about a friend and not a random person. If anything, he was being a gentleman and defending me with no intention of ‘objectifying’ anyone. And if I, the person being referred to, have absolutely no problem with what was said, I don’t think anyone else should either. People need to start utilising their time better rather than digging up stupid things and making an issue of it.”

On the work front, Akshay Kumar who was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj is currently gearing up for the release of Aanand L Rai’s Raksha Bandhan. While Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Double XL, Kakuda, Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Circus.

