Karan Johar is all set to bring all the mirch and masala back to gossip lovers as he’s returning with the 7th season of Koffee With Karan. Last evening, the filmmaker took to his social media account and dropped the first official promo of the upcoming season. The video not only gave a glimpse of who’s who of the entertainment industry will appear on the show, but it also spilt the beans on some of the secrets. The promo of KWK7 went viral soon after it was shared on social media.

As seen in the viral promo, we saw Rocky Aur Rani Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor-Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani and Liger stars Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda among others’ glimpses.

As we wait for the new season to stream on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar we bring to you an interesting throwback story from the show that too about Shah Rukh Khan. During his appearance on the show, SRK grabbed headlines when he shocked Karan Johar with his answer to KJo’s one of the questions. It so happened when the filmmakers asked SRK which Indian movie he wishes he wasn’t a part of? Guess which film’s name he had taken.

Well, Shah Rukh Khan named no other film but an iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Yes, you heard that right! SRK named the film leaving not only KJo but all of us speechless. The film, which was released in 1998, starred Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles opposite the superstar.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is making his comeback with War director Siddharth Anand where he will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. That apart he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Koffee With Karan season 7 will begin streaming from July 7, 2022.

