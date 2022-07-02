The visionary filmmaker Prashanth Neel has entertained cinema lovers with the kind of films he makes and the KGF franchise is proof. Soon he’ll present his upcoming film Salaar with Prabhas. There have been a lot of speculations about the film making rounds on the internet, and as per recent reports, the upcoming film will be released in two parts just like his previous film with Yash. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

The movie was originally planned to release this year but due to a delay in production owing to the COVID pandemic, the makers are expected to release the South actioner in 2023. The action flick will also star Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Abhinay Raj Singh and Jagapathi Babu.

Advertisement

As reported by Mirchi9, Prashanth Neel has already shot 5 action sequences with Prabhas and they are currently shooting the 6th one. On the other hand, Prithviraj Sukumaran hasn’t shot for his scenes as he’s also expected to shoot some of the biggest scenes with the Baahubali star.

Looking at the number of action scenes, fans feel that a three-hour-long film can’t have 6 action sequences. There are now speculations making rounds that Prashanth Neel is simultaneously filming two parts of Prabhas starrer Salaar. They feel that the numbers of action scenes are proof that the movie will be turned into a franchise.

Other than this, there are rumours about Yash will be making a cameo as Rocky Bhai from KGF. If these reports become true that the movie is sure to break every box office record, making it the biggest film in Indian cinema.

As we said earlier, Prithviraj Sukumaran is confirmed for Prabhas starrer Salaar but hasn’t shot anything yet. Earlier talking about the same while promoting his upcoming film Kaduva, he told, “I’m doing a Telugu film. I am just waiting to see if we can work our dates out. I have been offered a very important role in Salaar. In fact, the film came to me around two years ago, and then I listened to the narration, I absolutely loved it. Superb story. I said yes immediately because Prashanth is a friend, Hombale Production company is also a friend and of course, it’s a Prabhas film, you want to work with him.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda’s Special Female Fan Tattoos On Her Back A Picture & Signature Of The Liger Star, Isn’t That Crazy?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram