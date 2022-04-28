Since its release, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ has taken over the box office. The Yash-starrer has now become the third highest grossing Hindi film after ‘Baahubali 2’ and ‘Dangal’ starring Aamir Khan.

Advertisement

According to boxofficecollection.in, ‘Baahubali 2’ starring Prabhas minted Rs 510.99 crore in Hindi while ‘Dangal’ collected Rs 387.38 crore in its lifetime at the box office.

Advertisement

‘KGF: Chapter 2‘ claimed the highest opening day, opening weekend and opening week for any film in the Hindi belt and became the fastest film to reach the Rs 250 crore benchmark.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 action entertainer has crossed the earnings of Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, Aamir Khan’s ‘PK’ and ‘Sanju’ featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

Adarsh tweeted: “#KGF2 crosses #TigerZindaHai, #PK and #Sanju *lifetime biz*… NOW, 3RD HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM… (Week 2) Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: ? 343.13 cr. #India biz. #Hindi.”

The lifetime earnings of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is Rs 339.16 crore, ‘PK’ has made Rs 340.80 crore and ‘Sanju’ raked in Rs 342.53 crore.

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ was released in April 14 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh among many others.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal & Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh’s Monthly House Rent Revealed & It’s Higher Than Our Annual Salary Package (Even With TDS)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube