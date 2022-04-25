We often wonder looking at celebrity homes that they must have paid a bomb amount to get a particular property. And guess what, today we bring you the two most popular Bollywood celebrity couples who are paying a massive amount of monthly rent for their plush abodes in Mumbai. We have got you Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal and Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh’s monthly house rent and it’s higher than our annual salary package even without TDS, no kidding there! Haha.

Advertisement

Vicky and Katrina got married last year in December in Six Senses Fort Barwara in the presence of their close friend and family. The couple is neighbours with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli who also stay in a plush apartment in Juhu. VicKat lives on the 8th floor of Juhu’s sea-facing property named ‘Rajmahal’ and has an agreement of 5 years for the same.

Advertisement

Now, whoever has lived in Mumbai knows that the rent a property is not easy in a city that never sleeps. According to Bollywood Life, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s house rent is reportedly Rs 8 lakhs per month. And yes, we aren’t making this up but the couple actually pays this crazy amount to enjoy that sea-facing view every day.

Coming to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, the couple got married in 2018 in Italy in the presence of their close friends and family. The lovely couple stays in Prabhadevi, Mumbai which happens to be a posh location in South Mumbai and well, SOBO has its own charm and accent.

DeepVeer stays in a posh high-rise building on the 26th floor and often gives a glimpse of the same on their Instagram stories and pictures. As per Indian Express, the couple pays a massive amount of rent which is Rs. 7.25 lakhs per month. Ok. Do you feel poor yet? Haha!

What are your thoughts on Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh paying such huge house rents? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Munna Bhai MBBS: Even Before Sanjay Dutt & Shah Rukh Khan, This (You Could Never Guess) Actor Was The First Choice Of Rajkumar Hirani

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube