Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and not leaving any stones unturned for the same. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, the film also stars Shalini Pandey and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. A while ago, Singh was spotted at Yash Raj Studios for the song launch of his film titled ‘Firecracker’ and got trolled for his colourful outfit and netizens are calling him the male version of ‘Urfi Javed’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Ranveer was as usual on high energy and in a peppy mood. The actor interacted with paps and while he was posing for the cameras, the newly launched song ‘firecracker’ was being played in the background. There’s literally no match to the actor’s energy and Deepika Padukone is one lucky lady, isn’t it? Haha!

Ranveer Singh wore a floral shirt and paired it with colourful striped pants. He accessorised his look with sunglasses, a gold chain with a flower pendant on his neck and diamond studs. The Jayeshbhai Jordaar energy at the song launch indeed made Ranveer look like a ‘firecracker’. Haha!

Take a look at his video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t Ranveer Singh a ‘firecracker’? We dedicate the song to him.

Reacting to his video, a user on Instagram commented, “urfi Javed male version.” Another user commented, “Hahaha this man have some serious guts.” A third user commented, “Class ka woh bacha jisko hamesha Attention chahiye.😂” A fourth user commented, “Ranveer + urfi javed..😂😂” A fifth user commented, “Is he normal ? God knows and Deepika knows I guess !”

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh’s colourful outfit at the song launch of Jayeshbhai Jordaar? Tell us in the comments below.

