The trailer of Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar is finally here and just like his onscreen character, seems like the film’s team will do their best to make the film a success. A family entertainer that deals with a social topic, the trailer incorporates all the aspects that make this film what it is.

While the buzz around the film has been there since it was announced, the recently released trailer gives fans and the audiences a taste of what the YRF Film will actually be offering. And what is it? A blend of comedy, drama, romance and focus on social issues.

With that being said, the trailer of Ranveer Singh-led Jayeshbhai Jordaar proves how its genre isn’t one that will pull huge chunks of masses. But it could still make ripples at the box office with good word of mouth (WOM). If it leaves an impression on the first few and they spread the word quickly, it will help the film to bring in good moolah at the BO.

As per the current buzz, it seems the Ranveer Singh starrer could earn up to 9-11 crore on its day 1. But will it face any competition at the box office upon its release? Well, YES. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is releasing in the 2nd week of Marvel’s much-awaited Doctor Strange in The Multiverse Of Madness and the superhero film is sure to make the YRF film feel the heat.

Besides the Marvel film, the film starring Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey may also face the competition from Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 as both films will be releasing on April 29.

Written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh in the titular role as a Gujarati man who believes in equal rights between males and females in society. The comedy-drama also stars Shalini Pandey as his wife while Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah essay the roles of his parents. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 13 May 2022.

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

