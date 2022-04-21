Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who is known for films like ‘Tumbbad, Talvar and Ship of Theseus and the series Maharani is having a busy 2022 as he has been working round the clock. His line-up for the year includes Maharani 2, the feature film Sanaa, his production venture, CrazXy and his ten film horror anthology.

Talking about how life has been treating him with a flurry of projects, Sohum Shah shares, “I feel quite frankly like I’ve been living out of my suitcase for the last few months. After wrapping up the shoot of ‘Maharani 2’ in Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Jammu, I immediately started filming for ‘Sanaa'”.

He has signed one more series, the details of which are currently under wraps. Sohum feels it’s a great time to be a film artiste given several avenues of the content exhibition coming to the fore.

“Next was the prep for my production venture ‘CrazXy’ directed by Girish Kohli, while also working on the post-production of my horror anthology. I’ve also signed a new series, details of which will soon be announced and a couple of other projects are in the pipeline. It’s an exciting time and an invigorating feeling to be part of such great content”, Sohum Shah concludes.

