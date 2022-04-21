Aamir Khan is one of the most loved and followed actors, who has made a special place in everyone’s hearts. For the last few years, fans have been eagerly waiting to see Aamir Khan spilling the magic on the big screen once again. Time and again, the superstar made headlines for showing some sweet gestures toward his fans.

Aamir enjoys humongous numbers of fan following on and off social media. However, his latest gesture towards a fan has gone viral on the web.

As seen in the latest video, Aamir Khan looks cool as a cucumber in a white half sleeves open buttoned shirt which he paired with a dark greyish blue T-shirt beneath and light blue joggers. He rounded off his look with specs and bathroom slippers. The clip opens with him coming out and putting on his slippers. Soon after he makes an exit, a man, who seems to be waiting for him outside, gives the superstar his visiting card and requests two mins to listen to him.

Further, Aamir Khan is seen keenly reading his visiting card and then listens to the man patiently. Towards the end, Aamir tells him that he will call him. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens couldn’t help but hail the actor for his sweet gesture.

Commenting on the video a user said, “So sweet…. unbelievable… Such a sweet heart…. Feel like crying” while another said, “Amir khan usse kehta he, me phone karto, wo bechara abhi soyga nahi tab tak amir khan usse phone na kare.” Check it out below:

On the work front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film which is the official Hindi adaption of Forrest Gump is slated to hit the screens on August 11, 2022, worldwide. The film’s release has been getting delayed due to the pandemic.

